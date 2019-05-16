Lord Jamar Screams “F*ck Eminem He’s Wack” In New Interview [Video]

It looks like the Lord Jamar and Eminem tofu beef isn’t going anywhere. The Brand Nubian member still feels in a big way about Slim Shady’s skills.

As spotted on HipHopDX the “Slow Down” rapper did a recent interview with Rapmatic. The self-appointed Rap gatekeeper made it clear from jump street that Marshall isn’t deserving of any crown. “My thing about Eminem and all that — and I hate bringing his f***ing name up — my thing about this muthf***a is you can’t crown somebody king and circumvent the true kingdom,” he explained. “Like white people will crown Eminem king because he sold the most records out of all rappers.”

No lie there. As the Q&A progresses the host rightfully explains that Em’ does get busy regardless of his content aligning with the streets. From there Jamar shows that his hate for the blonde wonder is here to stay. “So the f*ck what? Can he put words together? Yes. But that’s not all that Hip-Hop is. Who gives a f*ck if the content is sh*t? Who gives a f*ck how good he can put cat rat bat hat together?” he shot back. “If you’re talking about smacking your mother and taking pharmaceutical pills and the sh*t that doesn’t resonate with me, why do I care how good you can rap?”

This all stems from the New Rochelle native claiming that Em, since he is white, is ultimately a guest in the house of Hip-Hop. Eminem ended up replying to him on Kamikaze and that’s why we are here. You can view the interview below.

Photo: TV ONE