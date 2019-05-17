Malik Yusef Sued For Forging Kanye West’s Signature, Allegedly

Talk about a plot twist. Longtime Kanye West affiliate Malik Yusef is being sued for allegedly forging Yeezy’s signature.

Basically, Yusef is being painted as a scammer in a Korean company’s lawsuit.

Reports TMZ:

Gentle Monster — a Korean-based fashion brand known for its eyewear — claims Yusef scammed the company out of $2.5 million by promising Kanye would create a video for the company. GM says Yusef even set up a meeting between Kanye and a rep for the brand, making it seem like Ye was on board for the whole thing. Kanye allegedly had no clue there was any type of business deal in place.

According to the lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — Kanye wasn’t the only celeb Yusef promised to deliver … he also claimed Pharrell, Jaden Smith and others would help out with the project.

GM says Yusef’s scam was elaborate — spanning over 9 months — and included forged signatures from Kanye and phony invoices made to appear like they were sent from legit talent agencies.

Apparently, the jig was up when Yusef submitted a video he said was created by Yeezy and Pharrell, that Kim Kardashian quickly said was not so.

This is not true. Kanye is not involved and did not produce this song. https://t.co/Y2PcdK9uV9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 17, 2019

Welp.

So far, no word from Yusef, whose Twitter bio still says he is a G.O.O.D. Music artist, regarding these allegations.

—

Photo: Getty