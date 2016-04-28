Malik Yusef Denies Writing All Of Kanye’s Pablo Album

I understand that some media (not all) will embellish a story in order to create sensationalism and I’m not against that. However, I am against lies, especially when they are used to intentionally hurt, demoralize, discredit character, and intentionally mislead the general public for the purpose of selling a story.

I was quoted as saying that I wrote the entire Life of Pablo LP and that’s completely false. When asked about my contribution to the project, I simply stated that I contributed to every song, not that I wrote every song.

For the record, Kanye West has never been medically diagnosed as being bipolar or schizophrenic. I wouldn’t change who Kanye is as a person and because people are always making disparaging comments about his behavior, I was simply stating that regardless of what anyone says (including medical professionals), is that Kanye is fine just the way he is and doesn’t need medication. He also doesn’t need to change a single thing about himself. Staying true to his character is what gives him the priceless ability to create art.

I choose to embrace Kanye for who he is, not for a watered down version of him that people would be most comfortable around.

The G.O.O.D. Music and West family is strong and tight. We build, uplift, and protect one another. At no point will we ever tear down, destroy, or attack one another.