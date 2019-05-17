Congrats Trigga! Trey Songz Shares First Photo Of His Baby Boy Noah

Congrats are in order for Trey Songz! After the singer posted a baby’s foot on Instagram, fans weren’t sure what to think — but in a separate post, Trigga has confirmed he is, in fact, a dad now.

“My son Noah,” he captioned a photo of the little guy sleeping. “We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.”

Trigga didn’t tag his son’s mother, so it looks like her identity will remain private for now. Regardless, we’re happy for him and his growing family. Check out the adorable pictures.

Photo: Getty