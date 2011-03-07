Fat Joe Talks Cooking Show, Auctioning Shoe Collection [Video]

CLOSE
Fat Joe Talks Cooking Show, Auctioning Shoe Collection

Rapper Fat Joe Talks Upcoming Cooking Show, Shoe Collection

 

New York rapper Fat Joe may be getting his own cooking show….(No, not that type of cooking)

In a recent interview with Peter Bailey for NBC’s NightCap, the Bronx bomber revealed that he working on a cooking show dedicated to fine cuisine.

Joe says the format for the show will be similar to Emeril Lagasse’s Show with a Terror Squad twist.

Dishes will be provided by Chef Mark, and the show will incorporate a band, live studio audience and feature celebrity guest.

“Who else can you trust but Fat Joe to let you know what food is good or not,” says Joe. “One we are in front of that camera and we vibing, we are gonna have a lot of fun with that.

The rapper also talks about his role in the booming Miami music scene and discusses auctioning off his massive shoe collection in the name of charity.

Peep the entire interview below:

 

 

