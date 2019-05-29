CLOSE
Jay-Z Hosting Tidal Listening Party for New Prince Album

The Broad Museum Celebrates the Opening of Soul Of A Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 Art Exhibition - Arrivals

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

The late, great Prince is dropping a new album called Originals exclusively on Tidal on June 7. As a run-up to the release, Jay-Z will be hosting a listening party in Los Angeles for the project.

There actually will be a series of listening events across the world.

The “new” Prince album is 15 tracks and includes 14 previously unreleased recordings of music he wrote for other artists. The songs were picked by Jay-Z and Troy Carter on behalf of The Prince Estate, and include “Manic Monday” (for the Bangles), “Holly Rock” (for Shelia E.) and “Jungle Love” (for The Time).

Prince and TIDAL worked together before his untimely passing.

“Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight,” said Jay-Z via press statement. “Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain.”

Fans, with Tidal, will be able to “pre-save” Originals to have the album automatically added to their “My Collection” section in the app.

Album release celebrations will be going down in the U.S., Brazil, Spain and more. Jay-Z is hosting the Los Angeles release celebration on June 6.

Check out the tracklist for Originals below. Learn more at TIDAL.com/Prince.

Originals Tracklist:

Song title First released by (Artist: Album – year)

Year of Prince’s recording included on Originals
1. Sex Shooter Apollonia 6: Apollonia 6 – 1984

1983
2. Jungle Love The Time: Ice Cream Castle – 1984

1983
3. Manic Monday The Bangles: Different Light – 1985

1984
4. Noon Rendezvous Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984

1984
5. Make-Up Vanity 6: Vanity 6 – 1982

1981
6. 100 MPH Mazarati: Mazarati – 1986

1984
7. You’re My Love Kenny Rogers: They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To – 1986

1982
8. Holly Rock Sheila E.: Krush Groove (OST) – 1985

1985
9. Baby, You’re a Trip Jill Jones: Jill Jones – 1987

1982
10. The Glamorous Life Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984

1983
11. Gigolos Get Lonely Too The Time: What Time Is It? – 1982

1982
12. Love… Thy Will Be Done Martika: Martika’s Kitchen – 1991

1991
13. Dear Michaelangelo Sheila E.: Romance 1600 – 1985

1985
14. Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me? Taja Sevelle: Taja Sevelle – 1987

1981
15. Nothing Compares 2 U The Family: The Family – 1985

1984

Photo: Getty

 

jay-z , prince

