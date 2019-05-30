NBA Commish Adam Silver Spoke With Drake About His Sideline Antics

Drake has amassed the reputation of being something of a ham on the sidelines of Toronto Raptors games to the point it caused a bit of controversy in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. With his squad ready to take on the defending champions Golden State Warriors, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he’s spoken with Drizzy.

NBA.com reports:

“We appreciate how big a fan he is, and I know the Raptors do,” Silver said in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “He has the official designation ‘ambassador’ … and he’s a global star, so it’s a huge deal that he’s so engaged with the team and loves the NBA so much.

“Obviously, there’s some lines that even ambassadors shouldn’t cross.”

Silver states that line includes mid-game shoulder massages to coaches, a move Drake did to Raptors coach Nick Nurse on the sidelines during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“I think Drake understands as excited as he is and as appreciative we are of his support that there’s got to be lines drawn. Obviously, you don’t want to end up touching a coach because a coach may not realize what’s going on in the middle of the action.”

Check out the interview from Yahoo! Sports below.

Photo: Getty