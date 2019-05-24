Daughter Of Bucks Owner Trolls Drake, Rocks Pusha T T-Shirt

The Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks are nearing the end of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals battle and it’s getting more than a little petty on both sides. With Drake getting under the skin of Milwaukee with his courtside antics, the daughter of the Bucks trolled in return by rocking a Pusha T t-shirt on Thursday (May 23).

TMZ Sports reports:

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens, is sitting courtside with Aaron Rogers for game 5 … and she’s wearing a freakin’ Pusha T shirt.

Of course, Drake and Push bad MASSIVE BEEF last year … with each hip-hop star dropping super personal diss tracks about the other.

It got heated.

So, why the shot at Drake?

Remember, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were PISSED at Drizzy after game 4 in Toronto — where the Raptors ambassador roamed the sideline, taunted MIL’s players.

Bucks coach, Mike Budenholzer, was hot at Drake’s antics … saying, “There’s certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors.”

Drake responded by adding in his Instagram story a photo of Edens in the shirt with a superimposed caption reading, “All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get you tickets to ovo fest.”

Drizzy also changed his IG profile image to a photo of Edens.

—

Photo: Getty