Drake Celebrating At Raptors Games Angers Bucks Coach, 6 God Shrugs It Off

Drake has gained a reputation at Toronto Raptors games for loudly participating in his hometown squad’s games from his courtside vantage point. The OVO Sound rapper’s antics caused Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to call out the sideline celebrations, but the 6 God seemingly shrugged it off.

The 6 God did all but actually suit up for the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday … yelling during free throws, laughing when Giannis Antetokounmpo missed said free throws, and even giving Toronto coach Nick Nurse a back rub.

Budenholzer weighed in on the Raps’ ambassador Wednesday … and he ain’t happy with Drizzy seemingly getting special access to the hardwood.

“I see it in some timeouts, but I don’t know of any person that’s attending the game that isn’t a participant in the game a coach — I’m sorry, a player or a coach that has access to the court,” Budenholzer says.

“There’s certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors.

“You know, to be on the court, there’s boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

Drake also caught a stray shot from the rep for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in a now-deleted tweet.

@DimitropulosOCT Never seen anything this disrespectful before, really? You run a sports agency you’ve definitely seen more. Don’t make excuses for a loss. Act like your title. #BossUp pic.twitter.com/SQNd7etW5Z — ADW_Podcast (@adw_podcast) May 23, 2019

Petty is as petty does, and Drake’s response to all the uproar can be seen below.

