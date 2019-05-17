Milwaukee Radio Station Bans Drake Tracks During Raptors Playoff Battle

With the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks locking horns in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2019 NBA Playoffs, a radio station in Cream City has taken drastic measures. KISS-FM in Milwaukee will put a temporary hold on playing Drake songs as his team looks to even things up in the series.

And local radio is no different, as the hosts of 103.7 KISS FM proclaimed today that hip-hop star Drake has been temporarily banned from its airwaves.

Why all the anger at Aubrey? You see, Drake isn’t just a Raptors fan. He’s not even just a Raptors superfan, merely seen sitting courtside and politely applauding at Toronto home games. No, he’s a literal member of the franchise as a “global ambassador” for the team. The team’s training center has been renamed after Drake’s OVO brand, and one of the Raptors’ uniforms even uses Drake’s signature black-and-gold color scheme, putting his imprint literally on the team. So he’s much more than just a celeb fan. He’s an embedded and very annoyingly chirpy celeb fan who sits courtside by the team as if he’s an assistant coach and gets into tiffs with the players actually playing the game.

The Bucks and Raptors square off tonight at 8:30 PM with Milwaukee hosting and owning one game to zero lead in the best of seven contest.

