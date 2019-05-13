Troll God: Drake Rocked 76ers Shorts As The Raptors Pull Off Buzzer Beater Win

Drake has gained a reputation of being the harbinger of doom for sports teams, as a so-called curse has been attached to his name whenever he supports a squad. Because the petty is strong in him, Drizzy rocked a pair of Philadelphia 76ers basketball shorts as his hometown team Toronto Raptors pulled off a miracle buzzer beater by Kawhi Leonard.

NME reports:

The rapper has a long-standing reputation for being a bad luck charm after posing with sporting stars or their team’s shirt. Manchester City exited the Champions League after he posed with Sergio Aguero earlier this year, and AS Roma even “banned” their players from taking photos with him in order to prevent devastating losses.

Last night, Drake understandably took no chances as he watched the Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers to secure an all important spot in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA. Seemingly aware of his jinx status, he stayed away from the game and watched it at his Toronto home – perhaps knowing that his presence would be enough to jinx the team.

In a video posted on Twitter, Drake and his friends were seen celebrating as Kawhi Leonard sunk the winning hoop – before revealing his faith in the curse.

While wildly shouting “Yes Sir”, the rapper revealed that he’d wearing 76ers shorts throughout the game, which effectively means that the curse is still going strong.

Peep the video footage below.

—

Photo: Getty