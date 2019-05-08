Drake Taunted The 76ers After Raptors Delivered NBA Playoff Fade

With the NBA playoffs inching closer to the conference finals, the Toronto Raptors did their part to secure their destiny. In their trouncing of the Philadelphia 76ers, Drake sat on his home team’s sidelines taunting the losing squad mercilessly.

TMZ Sports reports:

Drake was sitting right on the court at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as his squad put a 125 to 89 beating on Philly in a pivotal Game 5.

n the 4th quarter, with roughly 10 minutes left in the game, Drake ramped up the trash talk — and started making airplane wing gestures at the 76ers players.

Of course, 76ers superstar Joel Embiid wasn’t exactly at 100% — he’s battling a pretty nasty illness — so, Drizzy might wanna tone it down until Game 6 … which goes down Thursday night in Philly.

After the game, 76ers coach Brett Brown fired back at critics who were ripping Embiid’s performance.

“[Embiid] was trying to do whatever he could to represent his organization and play basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers,” Brown said.

The Raptors own a 3-2 lead in the best of seven series.

Drake and Raptors fans troll Embiid as he checked out in the 4th 😅 pic.twitter.com/E7kIEV4Wi4 — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2019

Photo: Getty