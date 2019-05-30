Aside from the likes of Nipsey Hussle (R.I.P), Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock, YG’s been one of LA’s most recognized and celebrated rap artists as of late and with the recent release of his latest project 4REAL 4REAL he continues to build his reputation as one of the west coast’s most must-hear artists.

Today the Compton rapper took to a trip to NYC and swing through The Breakfast Club to talk about his personal feelings on a few subject matters including his faith, family, and friends.

Whether he was talking about how he questions God’s plan to how the passing of Nipsey Hussle messed him up, YG proves that he has no qualms about opening up and as real as can be when it comes to interviews.

Here are the 9 things we learned from YG on The Breakfast Club.

1. The Devil Made Him Do It

YG says that “the devil inspired that video” for “In The Dark.” He admits that he was drunk off tequila when he thought up the theme for that clip. That being said YG says he believes in God, but he “doesn’t understand this sh*t.” Welcome to the club, homie.

