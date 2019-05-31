Lil Durk Turns Himself Into Authorities After Dropping New Track Called…”Turn Myself In”

Looks like Lil Durk took the whole “turning art to life” notion to heart when he turned himself into police after dropping his new cut “Turn Myself In.”

Page Six is reporting that the Chiraq rapper surrendered to Atlanta authorities for allegedly being involved in an altercation outside of the Varsity restaurant this past February which left a man with a bullet hole in his leg. After he got the cuffs slapped on him, Durk was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.

Shell casings and a rifle were discovered in the parking lot of the restaurant. It was not clear what role Lil Durk — whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks — played in the incident.

Durk released a song about the ordeal shortly before surrendering.

“I got five million followers, I need five million dollars,” Lil Durk sings on the track.

We guess he was told his bail would be five million dollars, and if each of his followers donates just one dollar he should be a free man in no time. Whether or not they actually want to spend a dollar on bail money remains to be seen. We’re not going to hold our breath for that one.

Listen to “Turn Myself In” below.

Turning myself in tomorrow 😕 — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) May 29, 2019

Photo: Getty