Chicago Rapper & Lil Durk’s Cousin Lil Mister Shot & Killed

Over the weekend, a shooting incident in Chicago left rapper Lil Mister dead at the age of 24. The rapper, real name Antwon Fields, is the cousin of rapper Lil Durk according to reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

A witness told investigators the man was walking at 7:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Harvard Avenue when a dark-colored car drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

An investigation into Fields’ death is underway by Chicago authorities and chatter on Twitter seems to suggest that the killing may have been gang-related.

So Now Gds Gone Say They Fw Lil Mister 🤦‍♂️ — ShootUpTheParty☪️ (@Cashswag2) March 16, 2019

So Durk cousin Lil Mister who is a GD was killed Friday. Durk shows on social media he could care less. I come from the generation where family was above this gang shit. Fuck a gang, Idc if my cousin was a Stone, BD, or Vicelord. — OsoArrogant Devon (@DevonJohnsonEL) March 17, 2019

Let's not forget how fire Lil Mister was back in 2012. He was definitely one of the top drill artists at the time. Say Hello and No Lackin by far are classics. RIP Lil Mister. This street sh*t crazy out here. pic.twitter.com/4GgbXDMxH9 — Montejano_98_ (@Chi_Cisco_10) March 16, 2019

