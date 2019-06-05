A$AP Ferg Partners With Redline For A Signature Bike Release [Photos]

A$AP Ferg continues to evolve as one Hip-Hop’s most proven pitch men. He has signed on with BMX for a cycling collaboration.

The Harlem native, who has had a known affinity for the peddle driven vehicles, has inked a deal for his own signature two-wheeler. On Tuesday, June 4 BMX bike brand Redline announced their collaboration with him on an exclusive limited-edition bike and original merch line.

The Hood Pope detailed how special this initiative is to him and his historic community. “When you think BMX bike in Harlem, you think Redline,” says A$AP Ferg, “This collaboration is something I was really involved in and passionate about.”

Ferg originally debuted his exclusive Redline bike during his performance the Something In The Water festival in Virginia Beach. The new bike’s design aspects include slack forks, plus-sized tires, 27.5 wheels and disc brakes. In addition, the bike features style accents like A$AP Ferg x Redline branding as well as a unique Pantone 394 fade to Matte Black finish.

“RL 275 is one of our top bikes for the BMX market and to combined it with someone as influential as A$AP Ferg has been exciting for us,” says Redline brand manager, Steven Behen. “Redline has maintained a loyal following for years and these types of organic collaborations will help propel our growth and expand brand awareness to a new generation and customer.”

Photo: BMX / Redline