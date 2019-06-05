Styles P ft. Sheek Louch & Whispers “Push The Line,” Curren$y & Statik Selektah “Friend Or Foe” & More | Daily Visuals 6.4.19

Oh how we miss the days when good ol’ street Hip-Hop dominated the scene and would had the hardest of rocks bopping their heads while deciphering the deeper meaning of the bars they were taking in. Luckily for us OG’s like Styles P are still around and kicking that ish that used to land albums on the top of the shelves (old school reference) to keep kids virgin ears celibate and pure.

Today one of the hardest from Yonkers comes through with a clip for the Sheek Louch and Whispers assisted “Push The Line” in which he takes the scene back to his old hood where the struggle persists but that love for the culture reigns supreme.

Back in his own home Curren$y keeps things cool and mellow while keeping himself company with, well, himself while kickin’ his rhymes a la Van Damme for his Double Impact-ish clip to “Friend Or Foe.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blu and Oh No, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

