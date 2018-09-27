CLOSE
Styles P & Dave East Team Up For New Joint Album ‘Beloved’

See their official track list and release date below.

Ahead of a supposed Watch The throne 2 album dropping, Styles P and Dave East will bring us the next joint hip-hop project. Titled Beloved and slated for release next week, the 13-song album boasts features from The Lox and Tish Hyman, and more.

In a press release posted by 2DopeBoyz, we get a sense of where this project will take us: “‘Beloved’ translates to David, which brings us to our two artists, David Brewster (Dave East) and David Styles (Styles P). ‘Beloved’ in English means dearly loved, highly regarded and admired, which reflects the sentiments of the two Davids in New York City. In this body of work which features production by Chase N. Cashe, Scram Jones and even Styles P’s son, Noah Styles (on “Rare Breed”), we hear how the two David’s battle through the goliaths of violence, street politics, drugs and money.”

Check out the official track list below and watch out for the album due next Friday, October 5 via Def Jam Recordings and Mass Appeal Records.

  1. Beloved f. Dyce Payne
  2. It’s Lit
  3. For All My N***as
  4. Shout Out My Hood
  5. Don’t Cross Me f. Jazzy
  6. Exotic Sh*t
  7. Do You Know What Time It Is
  8. Cut From A Different Cloth
  9. Rare Breed
  10. We Got Everything
  11. In The Jungle f. Tish Hyman
  12. Thots & Models
  13. Load My Gun f. The Lox

 

Photo: Getty

Dave East , Joint Album , styles p

