E32019: Square Enix’s ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake” Has A Release Date & New Trailer Ahead Conference

At the FINAL FANTASY VII: A Symphonic Reunion orchestra concert in Los Angeles (Jun.9) Square Enix announced when PS4 owners can expect the first episode of the highly-anticipated title.

Mark your calendars, March 3, 2020, is the day episode one of Final Fantasy VII’s reimagining will arrive for PlayStation 4 owners. In a surprise move by Square Enix, the announcement came pretty much right after Bethesda wrapped up its E3 conference in Los Angeles. Along with the release date, a new trailer and key art featuring the iconic game’s villain Sephiroth also arrived.

The trailer which can be assumed to be episode one focuses on the Cloud as he joins Barret and his group of eco-terrorists as they destroy a Shinra mako reactor. As the trailer closes, we get a glimpse of Aeris as well as she gets caught up in the excitement.

Per Square Enix:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Square Enix hints at more information being revealed during its press E3 press conference Monday night 6:00pm Pacific / 9:00pm Eastern. You can watch the entire stream here and can check out the new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake below.

Photo: Square Enix / Final Fantasy VII Remake