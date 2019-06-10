Rapper Red Cafe Arrested Over Stolen Car, A Rental

Red Cafe may be facing jail time for a most trifling reason. The Brooklyn rapper was arrested for allegedly not returning a rental car on time.

According to TMZ, the Brooklyn rapper got pinched last week for vehicular theft by Beverly Hills PD. Reportedly, Cafe got into a 2018 Chevy Impala rental that had been reported stolen.

The officers saw Cafe get into the car and drive off, then pulled him over and arrested him. He was reportedly charged with unlawful taking/driving of a vehicle, but was released on $25,000 bond.

Cafe is due in court next month. Hopefully, this is all just a misunderstanding?