Flipp Dinero “If I Tell You,” VL Deck ft. Young Dolph “Loner” & More | Daily Visuals 6.12.19

Teyana Taylor is officially a music director in her own right. After directing three of her own music videos the sultry G.O.O.D. Music artist is branching out and done took the helm for the visual to Flip Dinero’s “If I Tell You.”

In the “Spike Tee” directed clip, Flipp finds himself out for a night with the boys when he makes eye contact with an exotic young woman and eventually woos her off her feet at a skating rink. Skating rinks are really underrated places to take dates to. Just make sure you can at least skate in a straight line.

Elsewhere VL Deck and Young Dolph get lit by their lonesome and sip out of red cups and play a piano for their visual to “Loner.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snap Dogg and Mozzy, Rod Wave, and more.

FLIPP DINERO – “IF I TELL YOU”

VL DECK FT. YOUNG DOLPH – “LONER”

SNAP DOGG & MOZZY – “FREE THE GUYZ”

ROD WAVE – “PAINT THE SKY RED”

J FRENCH & YELLA BEEZY – “CUT YOU OFF”

Z MONEY – “AH SH*T”

DNTE FT. FALCONOUTLAW – “WASHING MACHINE”

MIKEY100K – “BENTLEY”

LOAD B – “HEAVY BAG”

WAZ MOST FT. TROY NASH – “2ND CLASS CITIZEN”

KILL THE MOTHERBOARD – “SAINT PAUL”

LILBOOTYCALL – “BANDAID”

CHRISTHECOOKER & AP GREG – “CAN’T SAY”