Teyana Taylor Debuts Her Self-Directed Visual to “WTP”

Teyana Taylor continues to evolve in the game having gone from a music artist to actor to fitness instructor and now director. That’s right, the G.O.O.D Music artist has officially gotten behind the lens of a camera to direct her own music video “WTP” off her latest LP K.T.S.E.

Featuring cameos from Lena Waithe and Mykki Blanco, the eight-minute visual to “WTP” pays homage to the ballroom culture while going back-and-forth between a lit AF dance-off and interviews with Waithe and Teyana Taylor herself. It’s a pretty fun and entertaining piece that’s sure to satisfy her fans. We can’t wait to see what Teyana has up her sleeve for her next project.

Check out the clip to “WTP” below and let us know your thoughts on the joint.