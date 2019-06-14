CLOSE
Drake Teases 2 New Songs In Honor Of Toronto Raptors [Photos]

Golden State is no longer running practice at his house.

Toronto fans watch, worry and celebrate at Jurassic park as the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in game six to win the NBA Championship at Oracle Arena in Oakland outside

Source: Steve Russell / Getty

Canada has locked in their first NBA Championship and Drake is beyond hype. As expected, more chunes for your headtop.

Pitchfork is reporting that Champagne Papi already has new work ready in honor of the Toronto Raptor’s defeating the Golden State Warriors. Shortly after the victory, he took to Instagram to boast about his team’s win. He went live with an IG video where he flexed and responded to haters all at once. In the mix of that, he revealed that he will be dropping two new songs.

In typical Drizzy fashion, a teaser hit his Instagram account shortly after to confirm the new music. “THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽”. The photo featured the NBA Championship trophy with the names of the singles “Omertà,” and “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

What a time to be alive.

