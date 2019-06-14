Drake Teases 2 New Songs In Honor Of Toronto Raptors [Photos]

Canada has locked in their first NBA Championship and Drake is beyond hype. As expected, more chunes for your headtop.

Pitchfork is reporting that Champagne Papi already has new work ready in honor of the Toronto Raptor’s defeating the Golden State Warriors. Shortly after the victory, he took to Instagram to boast about his team’s win. He went live with an IG video where he flexed and responded to haters all at once. In the mix of that, he revealed that he will be dropping two new songs.

In typical Drizzy fashion, a teaser hit his Instagram account shortly after to confirm the new music. “THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽”. The photo featured the NBA Championship trophy with the names of the singles “Omertà,” and “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

What a time to be alive.

—

Photo: Getty