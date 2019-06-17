“Adonis > Picasso”: Drake Gushes Over Father’s Day Painting From Son

Drake is the happiest man on the planet right now, his beloved Toronto Raptors led by Kawhi Leonard won the NBA Finals, he released two tracks, and he got some new art from his favorite artist, his son Adonis, on Father’s Day.

The no longer secret dad took to his Instagram account to share with the world the painting from his seed with the caption “Happy Father’s Day.” The piece depicts the outline of the word “PAPA” with different colors outlining the word add some pop.

Now if you remember this is not the first piece of art, the 6 God got from his son. Back in December, Drizzy showed off a painting he received from Adonis for Christmas putting his son in elite company with the caption “Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me.”

Drizzy is on cloud nine right now, and nothing is going to bring him back down to Earth at this point. You can currently catch Drake the insufferable at the Toronto Raptors championship parade celebrating like he hit the game-winning shot.

Photo: David Becker / Getty