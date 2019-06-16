“I Want My Chips With The Dip”: Twitter Reacts To The Rise of Drake The Insufferable

The one thing everyone was looking forward to except Golden State Warriors’ fans was to see how the Toronto Raptors superfan and global ambassador, Drake would react to his team winning the chip. Let’s just say he did not disappoint us at all with his post-game shenanigans.

While he didn’t immediately hop on Instagram pounding his chest, videos surfaced of Drizzy celebrating at a watch party with fans at Jurassic Park in Toronto before heading out to greet cameras as if he was off fresh off the Oracle Arena court. Like his previous post-game interview which became a classic meme, the “Started From The Bottom” rapper dropped another gem which will go down as another memeable moment.

“I want my chips with the dip, that’s all I know!”

Drake just started rhyming everything under the sun pic.twitter.com/HUrJbZDDKJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2019

From there Drake finally made it home, and he officially announced two tracks would be coming as a result of his Raptors winning the chip and he would be designing the rings to boot. He also took some time to rib Step and Klay during an Instagram live session where he broke out a championship hat he clearly had personally designed and ready to wear when his squad sealed the deal.

We all knew Drake would be insufferable when this moment came, but I don’t think we were ready. He hasn’t even begun to talk all of his trash either cause the parade hasn’t happened yet. We know the 6 God is going to be on one on that day, and we will be tuned in just like the rest of the world because honestly love him or hate him he is pure entertainment. We not sure if he will ever be welcomed back in the Bay Area after this.

To see all the reactions to the rise of Drake, The Insufferable hit the gallery below, and congrats to the Toronto Raptors for doing what a lot of people didn’t think was possible, and that is beat the Golden State Warriors.

Photo: Cole Burston / Getty