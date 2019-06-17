CLOSE
HomeNews

Nas Announce New Children’s Book ‘I Know I Can’

Nasir is still major.

Leave a comment

 

Nas continues to put on for today’s youth. He is releasing literature to inspire the next generation.

Madame Noire is reporting that the Queens legend is releasing a newly penned book geared at children. Last week he made the announcement on his Instagram account.“@massappeal Welcome to #MAJR #KIDS —- a new kids line presented by Mass Appeal. Education starts at the crib. Tap in ➡️ @majr”. 

Titled I Know I Can the project is billed as “A children’s book series empowering kids to be whatever they want to be when they grow up.”

According to the site the Mass Appeal brand’s goal is “to inspire future generations through the creation of unique toys, apparel and innovative learning tools”. In addition to the printed work MAJR is also selling Hip-Hop themed clothing and toys including a boombox building block set.

To find out more information on I Know I Can you can visit the MAJR store here.

Photos: Prince Williams

book , children , NAs

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers
LaVar Ball Says Los Angeles Lakers Won’t Win After Trading Lonzo Ball
06.17.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close