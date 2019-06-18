Dominican Officials Identify Man Who Paid For Hit On David Ortiz

Dominican officials have released the name of the man they believe to be responsible for ordering a hit on former MLB superstar David Ortiz. Alberto Miguel Rodriguez, a suspected drug lord, paid $7,800 for the gunman to shoot Ortiz, who suffered a wound to the back that required extensive surgery.

The Boston Globe exclusively reports:

New court documents said Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota planned to provide the money — $7,800, according to authorities. Mota, who is not in custody, is charged with attempted murder.

Another suspect, who is in custody, Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino, 24, convened the hit squad, according to the documents. On Monday, he was charged for his alleged role in plotting the attack, and Judge Mary Ramirez ordered him to be held up to a year behind bars as the investigation continues.

And a third man, Jose Eduardo Ciprian, who at the time of the attack was in prison and now faces new charges, put Vizcaino in touch with Mota, the documents revealed.

In all, a total of 10 people have been jailed in connection with the shooting, which took place on June 9 inside a nightclub in Santo Domingo. Ortiz had to have his gall bladder and a portion of his colon and intestines removed.

