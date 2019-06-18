Loose Juice: OJ Simpson Threatens Parody Twitter Account With The Knife Fade, Via Emoji

Somebody better hip O.J. Simpson to the best standards and practices on Twitter quickfast. The NFL legend, accused murder and ex-felon threatened a Twitter account with a gang of knife emojis.
Considering he was accused, though acquitted, of murdering his ex-wife, that was not the best of looks.
A parody account called @KillerOJSimpson quickly dropped dime about a menacing message sent to them by the Juice, who wants them to dead their account—no pun intended.
“Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me. I’ll find your ass one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up!” OJ wrote.
At this point, it’s clear the parody account was looking for a reaction (duh) and replied with a knife emoji. Which Simpson responded to in kind with his own.
After another message, he dropped 15+ said knife emojis.
This is where we remind you that OJ Simpson is on parole. Log off bruh.