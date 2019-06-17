OJ Simpson Addresses Rumors About Affair With Kris Jenner, Denies He’s Khloe’s Father

Over the weekend OJ Simpson joined the Twitterverse and cryptically said he had some “getting even to do” but apparently the Kardashian family is being spared the wrath of The Juice.

Recently a story began circulating over the web which described a pretty graphic one-night stand that involved a married OJ Simpson and married Kris Jenner. The affair supposedly led to Jenner divorcing the father of her OG Kardashian clan, Robert. People immediately began connecting the dots between that one nighter and the birth of Khloe Kardashian, but according to the football legend/alleged murderer is denying any such thing ever happened.

Taking to his new Twitter page which already has 600K followers, OJ tried to shoot down any notion that he ever had a fling with the famous Momager saying “Never, and I want to stress … never in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So, all of these stories are bogus and bad and tasteless.”

Yeah, that wasn’t convincing at all, but maybe he’s telling the truth and the story of the affair was nothing more than rubbish.

As for the rumors that he’s Khloe’s secret daddy, OJ addressed that too.

“Khloe, like all the girls, I’m very proud of,” O.J. said … “just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But, the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine.”

This would be more believable if Khloe didn’t resemble his daughter Sydney Brooke Simpson. But maybe that’s just a coinkydink.

Check out OJ Simpson talk about Kris and Khloe below and let us know if you think he’s being honest or if he’s trying to pull a fast one on the public.