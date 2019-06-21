CLOSE
WATCH: Nicki Minaj Drops “Megatron” Video Featuring Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

A male model surely got curved. Cold game.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion"

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Nicki Minaj dropped the video for his new single “Megatron.” The visual features plenty of shots with her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Gratuitous Myx drink shots, scantily clad women gyrating and Nicki hugging up on her felon bae. Pretty much what you should have expected.

You’ll probably like this if you were into Mr. Vegas’ classic “Heads High.”

Watch the Mike Ho-directed video for “Megatron” video. Peep the reactions right here.

 

