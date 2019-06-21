WATCH: Nicki Minaj Drops “Megatron” Video Featuring Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj dropped the video for his new single “Megatron.” The visual features plenty of shots with her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Gratuitous Myx drink shots, scantily clad women gyrating and Nicki hugging up on her felon bae. Pretty much what you should have expected.

You’ll probably like this if you were into Mr. Vegas’ classic “Heads High.”

Watch the Mike Ho-directed video for “Megatron” video. Peep the reactions right here.