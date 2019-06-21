Nicki Minaj’s “Megatron” Video Is Trending, Barbz Make Incorrect #MEGARTRON Hashtag Go #1

Nicki Minaj is back to being the topic of discussion, but we’re not sure if this is the way she wants it done although all press can be flipped to good press these days. With her new video and song “Megatron,” the Queens superstar has Twitter buzzing after a quick hiatus, but the Barbz used the wrong hashtag, #MEGARTRON, which is now trending #1 on Twitter.

Produced by Andrew “Pop” Wansei and NOVA WAV, the song takes on a dancehall reggae vibe while Minaj does more of her usual sex vixen boss talk.

“They call me Megatron, just did a telethon/He got Margiela’s on, and I get my jealous on/I fuck him like I miss him, he just came out of prison/Bitches be talkin’ shit, but they ain’t got a pot to piss in/My name is Nicki M, I’m in a sticky Benz/That mean it’s candy apple red, I’m Barbie, this is Ken/That is a Fendi fact, I’m with a hunnid macs/Oh, this is custom made, Donatella sent me that, opens the tracks first verse.

Hopefully, the trending topic will correct itself. For now, we’re going to pull reactions from the incorrect #MEGARTRON and correct #MEGATRON tag below. Peep out the video above.

