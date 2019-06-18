Nicki Minaj Shoots Down Rumors Blac Chyna Is Part of Her “Megatron” Video

Last week Nicki Minaj sent her fans into a frenzy when she took to social media to tease new music by simply stating “MEGATRON” and while fans awaited the release of new material they were also buzzing at the possibility that Blac Chyna was a part of Nicki’s upcoming video. After Nicki posted some steamy pics of her video shoot on her IG page, Chyna threw up a pic of herself in a similar background setting. Fans immediately tried to connect the two and began to wonder if Rob Kardashian’s baby mama would be making a cameo appearance in Nicki’s visual.

Looks like Blac Chyna may be in the #Megatron video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hc60JyAxOV — SHAIANNE FOSTER 🦄 (@SHAIANNE_FOSTER) June 17, 2019

Unfortunately that’s not the case. The Barbz took to her IG story to quash any rumors that Blac Chyna was involved in her upcoming video but also took the time to show love and congratulate BC on her new endeavor.

.@NICKIMINAJ confirms on Instagram that Blac Chyna is NOT in the #Megatron video. pic.twitter.com/WMGBvcvIjv — Nicki Capital (@NickiCapital) June 17, 2019

Well, so much for that.

No word on when Nicki’s “Megatron” video will be dropping but from the looks of things it’s going to be all the rage across social media when it premiers.