Nicki Minaj Links Up With Trina For New Track “BAPS”

While Nicki Minaj seems to have bad blood with most of today’s highest profile female rappers, she sure doesn’t have a problem reaching into yesteryear and linking up with the self-proclaimed “baddest b*tch.”

Going back a few decades and sampling the classic instrumental to Ca$h Money’s “Project B*tch,” Nicki and Trina get retro with their styles and utilize the same flows that Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne for their new collabo “BAPS.”

Check out the new cut below and let us know your thoughts on the new cut.