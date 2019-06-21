Judge Orders Special Prosecutor To Investigate Gay Tupac aka Jussie Smollett Case

They want to get Jussie Smollett, for anything. A judge has ordered a special investigation into the case of Jussie Smollett, who alleges he was the victim of a racially and sexually biased attacked.

Despite Chicago PD vehemently insisting the Empire made the entire ordeal up, the case was dismissed by the city’s DA.

The Chicago Tribune reports that today (June 21), in a surprise decision, a Cook County judge ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate why all charges against Jussie Smollett were suddenly dismissed. At the time, the reasoning was that a prosecution may have been invalid.

Per Judge Michael Toomin, the State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was in her rights to recuse herself from the case, but she overstepped her bounds when tasked the oversight to her top deputy.

Worth noting is that Sheila O’Brien, a white woman and former state appellate judge, is who has been seeking a special prosecutor for the once thought closed Smollett case. As for Foxx, she is in her first term and is running for re-election in 2020.

“I respectfully disagree with the court’s conclusion that, in the absence of any conflict, the appointment of a special prosecutor is required,” responded Foxx, per TMZ.

She added, “As always, I remain committed to transparency, justice, and the public safety of the communities we serve.”

Smollett, who won’t be returning to Empire and whose career is currently kaput, could potentially be re-charged depending on the special prosecutors found. Cold world, especially in Chicago.