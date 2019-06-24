Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott & J. Cole To Headline Day N Vegas Festival

Although the warmer months spell festival season for much of North America, this fall will get some of that action as well. It was just announced that Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Travis Scott will headline the three-day Day N Vegas music festival in November.

TMZ reports:

Our industry sources tell us, the hip-hop titans have been tabbed to kick off the inaugural 3-day festival dubbed Day N Vegas … and it’s all going down this November in America’s Playground!

The new festival is gonna be the place to be this fall because it’s being produced by Goldenvoice … ya know, the people who put on the biggest festivals in the country, like Coachella!

We’re told most of the acts will be of the hip-hop variety, with a few R&B stars sprinkled in. Other acts slated to perform are Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi, Migos, Juice Wrld, School Boy Q, Miguel, Brock Hampton, 6lack, Kali Uchis, Summer Walker, and more.

J. Cole gets the party started Friday, Nov. 1 … with Travis Scott taking the stage Saturday night and Kendrick sending Day N Vegas out in style with his Sunday set.

With the event many months away, there’s sure to be plenty of big-name additions to the lineup and we’ll bring you those details when they develop. Meanwhile, get your plane tickets now.

Photo: Getty