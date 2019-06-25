TIDAL To Stream Yo Gotti’s 7th Annual Birthday Bash Concert

Yo Gotti might be dealing with some legal drama but regardless of the bumps in the road he is coming up in the world something serious.

The “Down In The DM” rapper is about to throw his seventh annual birthday bash and while most of the world isn’t going to be invited they’ll be able to partake in the celebration as TIDAL will be exclusively streaming the festivities. In a press release TIDAL announced that they’ll be joining the Memphis rapper as he toasts to another successful year on this earth along with a BTS documentary which captures his moves while on his fan appreciation rounds.

“New year, new blessings – Birthday Bash this year is about to reach a new LEVEL!” said Yo Gotti. “Memphis, y’all not ready for what we got lined up!”

Leading up to Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash, an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary following him on his recent “Only The Streets Know” fan appreciate tour will be released on TIDAL Wednesday, June 26 at 11am CT / 12pm ET. The documentary chronicles the fans, culture, and city love at each stop of the 5 city tour. Visit TIDAL.com/YoGotti to watch the journey behind this unique fan-selected tour experience. Media can embed using the code here: http://tdl.sh/GOTTIDOC.

That should be interesting and best believe he’ll be bringing out some of your favorite artists to help him celebrate his born day.

Will you be streaming Yo Gotti’s birthday bash on TIDAL tomorrow morning? Let us know.