Ty Dolla $ign Gets Cocaine Arrest Removed From His Record

Ty Dolla $ign found himself on the wrong end of the law last October when he and his crew were stopped in Atlanta, leading to the arrest of the singer. After getting popped for possessing cocaine and marijuana, Ty managed to get the arrest stricken from his record after completing some tasks.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper has finished his pretrial intervention program with high marks. He completed all requirements of his deal with prosecutors and the two felonies and one misdemeanor charges will now be gone from his record forever.

Ty Dolla $ign avoided being thrown in jail on the charges back in February when his lawyer, Steven Sadow, was able to negotiate a deal with Georgia prosecutors.

Per the deal, his record would be wiped clean if he stayed out of trouble for a couple of months. He also had to complete an online drug prevention program and stay away from drugs. The rapper had to complete a program called Second Chance, which ran about 13 weeks.

He was also subject to random drug testing.

The outlet adds that Ty employed powerful attorney Steve Sadow, who has worked with the likes of T.I. and others.

