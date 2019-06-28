Kevin Durant Spotted In NYC Post-Surgery With Wrapped Up Leg

Even with a ruptured Achilles that will keep him off the court for the upcoming 2019-2020 NBA season, Kevin “The Slim Reaper” Durant is still the most highly sought free agent of the summer this side of Kawhi Leonard.

TMZ recently caught a glimpse of the hobbled future Hall of Famer as he exited a building in New York City with a bandaged right leg and with the help of his team hopped in a sprinter van and broke boogie out of there.

Needless to say that sneakerheads will immediately notice that KD was rocking a pair of the highly coveted Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s on his good foot which we hope he didn’t get from StockX (we kid we kid… they did allegedly sell off a lot of bootlegs though).

Like we said before, Kevin Durant is still being pursued by his current team the Golden State Warriors as well as both New York City teams, the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. But with recent reporting indicating that Durant was “pissed” with Golden State’s medical staff for letting him play on his injured leg, it seems likely that KD will end up on the east coast and rumors indicate that he and fellow NBA all-star Kyrie Irving going to Brooklyn is all but set in stone.

Looks like Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis and some bad contracts to create cap space for nothing. SMH. Knicks gonna Knick.