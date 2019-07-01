Lil Nas X Appears To Come Out As Gay As Pride Month Ends

Lil Nas X is a masterful social media user, fusing humor and trolling to expert levels so one of his latest tweets has some wondering what’s true or not. Via Twitter, the “Old Town Road” star appeared to come out as gay as Pride Month ended.

In a Sunday afternoon (June 30) tweet, Nas X posted the following:

“[S]ome of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

After thousands of replies and retweets, Nas X posted another tweet to hammer home the fact.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Because he’s trolled often in the past, it’s tough to say if he’s being sincere but it’s all about the music anyway, not the artist’s orientation.

