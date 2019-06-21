Listen To Lil Nas X’s Genre-Bending Debut EP 7 [Stream]

Lil Nas X has managed to snag the hearts and ears of listeners with his breakout smash “Old Town Road” and with the pressure on him to follow up the huge hit, a new EP is now available to the masses. With his debut project 7, the Atlanta artist bends genres to his will to good effect surprisingly enough.

Opening with the Billy Ray Cyrus remix version of “Old Town Road,” the song moves to the current single “Panini” with production from Take a Daytrip with Dot da Genius on the help out. Other aside from Cyrus on “Old Town Road,” the EP’s only other feature is Cardi B on the country-tinged trap track “Rodeo” and Nas X shifts gears once again on the dancy “Bring U Down” before ending the project with the original version of his debut single.

Lil Nas X has managed to craft a quick-hit project that covers all the bases of HIp-Hop, pop, rock, and country without sounding out of place, a huge feat in itself. Check out the stream of 7 below.

Photo: Columbia Records