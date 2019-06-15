CLOSE
Lil Nas X Announces Debut EP ‘7’ Drops On June 21

The "Old Town Road" star has been dropping hints about his debut project for Columbia Records via his Twitter page.

Lil Nas X has done his part to keep the interest on whatever musical endeavors he has in the can, this by way of his savvy and humorous use of social media. On Saturday (June 15), the viral star has announced his debut EP.

X dropped the cover for his upcoming EP 7, which is set to drop on June 21. For part of the week, the Atlanta artist has been teasing that the project was on its way and an announcement was impending.

Details for the EP is set but it is dropping on Columbia Records. Check out the cover image below.

