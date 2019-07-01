The Game Calls Mister Cee A Sausage Digester On Instagram [Photos]

The Game has a long history of not biting his tongue for anyone. Mister Cee got served a pretty harsh reminder.

As spotted on HipHopDX the West Coast MC’s recent freestyle on the L.A. Leakers got the internets talking. As expected Chuck killed it but it was his rhyme scheme that used all the rapper’s with the Lil’ in their name that was most impressive. So much so that the legendary producer DJ Premier reposted a clip on his IG.

Naturally his followers left comments including Mister Cee who stepped in to remind the Primo that Juice Crew own’s Master Ace originated the concept years ago. “Sorry Preme But My Dude @Mastaacepics Made A Song Wit Ed OG Called “Little Young” Back In 2009. Same Concept.”.

Shortly after Game responded to The Finisher with a not so nice call out to the DJ’s history with transgenders. “@djmistercee all that in ya azz got your brain clouded #GoneSomewhereSausageDigester”.

Later on in the day the “One Blood” rapper deleted the inflammatory retort and apologized to Premier. “you know this is not my character so apologies for going off on your comments”.

You can see the rest of the freestyle below.

Photo: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images