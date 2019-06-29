CLOSE
The Game & 40 Glocc Working On Lawsuit Settlement In 2012 Fade Delivery

Game infamously put the mitts on Glocc in 2012, and a lawsuit was brought almost three years ago in the case.

The Game famously put hands on 40 Glocc back in 2012 and the matter is still hanging around some seven years later. Glocc filed a lawsuit a couple of years back, but it appears the West Coast rivals are looking to settle up their legal differences.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, attorneys for 40 Glocc told the court on Friday that they are engaged in settlement talks with lawyers for The Game.

A hearing that was scheduled for today has now been pushed back to August so the two sides can work out a deal.

40 Glocc originally sued The Game over a fight that went down in 2012.

The outlet adds that in 2016, Glocc says he won a court judgment against Game for just over $196,000 but hasn’t seen a cent thus the filing of the lawsuit.

