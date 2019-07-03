CLOSE
HomeNews

Pucker Up: Lil Nas X Is Ready For The Homophobic Smoke

The "Old Town Road" rapper ain't here for offensive commenters.

Leave a comment
Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five

Source: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty

Lil Nas X is living his best life. The “Old Town Road” “rapper” recently hopped out the closet, is reigning on the Billboard charts and will kiss anyone who comes for him on Twitter.

After sharing his truth, just at the end of Pride Month, there was plenty of support shown to Lil Nas X after he shared his truth.

Of course, there were also the social medis cretins and homophobes with something off-color to say. But Nas X hit them with a hilarious clap back.

“next n*gga to say something offensive to me getting kissed,” he tweeted on Tuesday (July 2) evening.

Well, that escalated quickly. Let Lil Nas X cook, periodt.

 

Lil Nas X

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
A Spirit Airlines Airbus 319 takes off from Los Angeles at...
Uptight Becky Refused To Let Black Woman Sit Next To Her On Spirit Airlines Flight
07.02.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close