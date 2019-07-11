Kodak Black Says Florida Police Racially Profiled Him In Gun Case

Kodak Black is still awaiting trial in his upcoming gun case but now his legal team is hoping to get a leg up on prosecutors in the matter. According to Kodak’s team, they allege that Florida police racially profiled the troubled rapper.

The Blast reports:

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the probable cause affidavit for Kodak’s warrant was filled out by a detective who has been in the press for shooting and killing a black man in Florida a few years back.

In the document, the officer claims, “On March 1, 2019 [officer] was at Lou’s Police & Security equipment store, located at 7815 West 4th Ave, Hialeah, Florida, when [officer] observed Mr. Bill K. Kapri at the gun counter. Mr. Kapri was having a conversation with a gun sales clerk. [Officer] observed Mr. Kapri walk over to the sales register holding boxes of ammunition, as the sales clerk walked to the register with an open Sig Sauer box containing a rifle style firearm. As Mr. Kapri paid for the ammunition and a drum style high capacity magazine, he advised an unknown email sales clerk that he would be back to pick-up the gun he purchased.”

He continued, “An investigation was later conducted and revealed that Mr. Kapri was attempting to purchase a Sig Sauer Rattler .300 pistol and left a $2000 deposit.”

Kodak was denied after the background check came back, but was arrested two months later for allegedly giving a false statement to purchase the firearm.

