Floyd Mayweather Addresses The Cooking Of His Ankles By Bone Collector

Floyd Mayweather was the butt of jokes after a video of the legendary boxer getting crossed up by street basketball legend Bone Collector made the Internet rounds. In typical Mayweather fashion, the Money Team honcho praised the vicious crossover but not without letting the world know he’s filthy rich still.

The boxing legend hit up a fashion show at Avalon in L.A. — thrown by BoomCups — just 1 night after the $50k Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game … where Bone crossed him up so hard, Mayweather hit the deck.

“It was a cool move,” Mayweather admitted … “but did they tell you I got MVP? So, we gotta talk about me being MVP!”

He’s right, Floyd did get MVP of the game and his team won by 40 points — but all everyone is talking about is that viral clip with Bone Collector.

“It was a good move, but that comes with the territory. It’s not the NBA, and we live and we learn.”

As Mayweather steps off, he let the cameras know that his name will ring beyond his own existence despite getting dropped to the hardwood. And on top of it, Money stunted on everyone by saying he owns a $52 million Beverly Hills home that he’s never slept in.

