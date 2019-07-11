Chance The Rappers Reveals He Too Was Cast In Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Disney’s upcoming The Lion King already boasts an impressive cast of fan favorite music artists and actors but we’re now learning that Chance The Rapper also makes a cameo in the highly anticipated film.

Yesterday the Grammy Award winning artist took to IG to surprise fans with the story of how Donald Glover got him a small role in the film and supplied some pictures from the movie’s premier in LA including one of his name in the film’s movie credits which shows he played Bush Baby. We’re not sure who that is but whatever.

“So when my big bro Donald got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor,” Chance explained. “So for about a year I would go to the LK studio and see early animations, scenes, music direction or assemblies and they’d always be out of this world amazing. One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines. Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life.”

It’s good to be Chance The Rapper these days.