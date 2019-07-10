Donald Glover Talks ‘The Lion King,’ Elton John & Beyoncé’s Eyes, In A Lion Suit

While fans and fiends (like us) of Donald Glover’s hit show Atlanta won’t be getting our fix anytime soon or even this year, that doesn’t mean the man also known as Childish Gambino is leaving us in complete withdrawal.

With the highly anticipated live-action rendition of The Lion King just a week and change away, the “This Is America” artist is out promoting the film in which he voices the lion cub turned king, Simba. Last night before the red carpet premiere of the Disney film, Glover took a minute to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live draped in a cartoon lion onesie in true method actor form and spoke about requesting a different dressing room from Beyonce because he did “not want to look into Beyoncé’s eyes,” his days writing for 30 Rock, and meeting Elton John for the first time after being cast in The Lion King.

“I met him and he was really sweet… And I was like ‘Hey, I’m going to be Simba,’ and he was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s crazy.'” Without explaining any content anyone would probably jump to that conclusion.

Check out Donald Glover’s interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live below and let us know if you’ll be checking for The Lion King come July 19.