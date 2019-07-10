Beyoncé Hit ‘The Lion King’ Premiere In Braided Finger Waves, The Internet Wasn’t Ready [Photos]

Beyoncé does what Beyoncé does. Jay-Z’s wife and the life goals of many hit The Lion King world premiere red carpet in braided finger waves and the Internet has been reacting ever since the photos started creeping out.

She also dropped the Lion King‘s lead single “Spirit,” too. So The Lion King is basically Beyoncé’s new movie now.

Those are the rules. Also, Bey’s date for the night was none other than Blue Ivy.

Peep photos of Beyoncé in her new do and the Twitter reactions below.