Beyoncé Hit ‘The Lion King’ Premiere In Braided Finger Waves, The Internet Wasn’t Ready [Photos]

Beyoncé does what Beyoncé does. Jay-Z’s wife and the life goals of many hit The Lion King world premiere red carpet in braided finger waves and the Internet has been reacting ever since the photos started creeping out.
She also dropped the Lion King‘s lead single “Spirit,” too. So The Lion King is basically Beyoncé’s new movie now.
Those are the rules. Also, Bey’s date for the night was none other than Blue Ivy.
Peep photos of Beyoncé in her new do and the Twitter reactions below.
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Chiwetel Ejiofor attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" – Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Beyonce attends the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" – Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" – Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Beyonce attends the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" – Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Beyonce attends the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" – Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Beyonce attends the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" – Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Beyonce attends the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" – Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Beyonce attends the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Beyonce Knowles-Carter, JD McCrary and Director/producer Jon Favreau attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Blue Ivy Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.