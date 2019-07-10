Queen Nala: Beyoncé Drops New Single “Spirit” From ‘The Lion King’ Soundtrack, Twitter Bows Down #Spirit

The updated version of Disney’s The Lion King will hit theaters soon, and the anticipation is high as expected. Beyoncé, who voices the lioness Nala and partner of Simba, dropped a single from the movie soundtrack, “Spirit” which has Twitter bowing down and celebrating the culture.

Trending on Twitter early Wednesday morning (July 10), the song is the first from The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack directly produced and curated by Queen Bey. Featuring soaring vocals and booming vocals, the song, written with IIya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie, is reported to be used in a scene featuring Nala according to a report from Variety.

Twitter simply cannot contain the joy of hearing new Beyoncé and the reactions have been high and heavy as expected. We’ve collected some of our faves below.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 18. The Lion King: The Gift will release the next day.

